De Biasi: 'Pained by Albania flares'

By Football Italia staff

Gianni De Biasi felt Albania “had a more than acceptable performance” in their 2-0 defeat to Italy, “but I was really upset with the throwing of fireworks.”

The Italian tactician sang both national anthems before kick-off at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo for this World Cup qualifier.

“We were in the running until the second goal and that is the most positive aspect of this game,” said De Biasi in his Press conference.

“All told, we had a more than acceptable performance. Right now the quality levels on the pitch between these sides are very different, but we played well with determination and focus.

“We changed system three times during the game and I do not regret my decisions. We’re not in our best moment, we’ve got some injuries, some bans, some players who aren’t getting regular game time at club level, but despite all that we did not see an abyss between us and Italy tonight.”

A small group of the visiting supporters repeatedly threw fireworks and smoke-bombs on to the pitch, forcing the referee to suspend play for eight minutes.

One flare exploded near to a steward and he was taken away for treatment, but fortunately was only shaken.

“I was really upset with the throwing of the fireworks. I saw a different side to the Albanian fans, something I hadn’t seen in my years here. I was struck and pained to see those scenes and I never thought I’d see that from the Albanian supporters.

“I have a great rapport with the fans, I know they always showed fair play and I don’t understand what happened tonight. It’s so out of character, so absurd, I can’t explain it.”

De Biasi was even asked if he would consider resigning in protest.

“I don’t want to say anything rushed. I’ll sleep on it and talk to the President tomorrow, so we’ll see what happens.”