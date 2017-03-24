Immobile thanks Zappacosta

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile thanked Davide Zappacosta for the cross as he scored in Italy’s 2-0 win over Albania. “It’s always a pleasure with this squad.”

The Lazio striker nodded past his club teammate Thomas Strakosha after Daniele De Rossi’s penalty in this World Cup qualifier.

“We are here, we are ready and it’s always a pleasure when this squad gets together,” Immobile told Rai Sport.

“It wasn’t easy tonight, as Albania were well-organised, played well and we had trouble breaking them down.

“I had a great cross in from Zappacosta and fortunately the header went in.”

Immobile has now scored five goals in five World Cup qualifiers.