Post new comment

It was not, perhaps, a full symphony but it was, at the very least, a most delightful overture. The man upon whom many Italian hopes are pinned managed to conduct Giampiero Ventura’s orchestra with both verve and panache in the 2-0 victory over Albania. And, in the process, Marco Verratti had fans of the Azzurri dreaming of many an encore on more important stages.

It was really in the second half, at the heart of a kind of 4-2-4, that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder flourished. He was both ball-winner and distributer in equal measure, and set a tempo that Italy’s modest opposition struggled to cope with. Like a little footballing Einstein, he was the master of both space and time.

What will be vital for the progress of this team is that he continues to develop against more challenging opposition and confirms for his country what he has shown plenty of times for his club. He can be the man around whom La Nazionale revolves for many years to come if he keeps producing displays like this. The rest of the side can only benefit too if he becomes the influential performer many believe him capable of being at international level.

Prior to the Albania clash, Ventura had made much of the green shoots of youthful recovery in his squad, but his starting XI had a pragmatic appearance. The split between over and under 25s was about 50-50 as he looked to continue the rejuvenation process while keeping a core of experience. They suffered an early scare in the opening minutes but, after that, they slowly but surely began to impose themselves on the game.

The goals came from two of the more established players - Daniele De Rossi and Ciro Immobile - but there was plenty to like about their younger colleagues. After a sticky start when he was caught up the pitch a bit too often, Davide Zappacosta was an intrepid presence at full-back and Lorenzo Insigne also increased in influence, showing great diligence when defending.

As for Andrea Belotti, he raged liked a caged beast in frustration at the goal which would not quite come his way. But don’t worry, Il Gallo, there will be plenty more chances for that.

It was an odd night, too, with an interruption due to fireworks thrown by Albanian fans, but the Azzurri kept their concentration. On the night of his 1,000th career appearance, Gigi Buffon would never have allowed them to be distracted. They were well worth their victory by the time the full-time whistle blew a little later than expected.

Results elsewhere meant that, despite the win, Italy slipped a bit further behind Spain on goal difference, but they did cement their spot in second place in Group G. It could mean a nervous play-off clash unless they can somehow pull off an unlikely triumph away to La Roja in September. That is most likely a bit beyond this side, despite the progress they have made. But, if Verratti stays fit and inspired, they should be a runner-up everyone else would prefer to avoid.

