Hart: 'I've enjoyed Torino, but...'

By Football Italia staff

England international Joe Hart has “really enjoyed being part of Torino and I want to make the most of next season, no matter where I am.”

The goalkeeper is on loan from Manchester City and unlikely to remain in Turin after this summer, as the Granata cannot afford his wages or transfer fee.

“I want to finish the season well, the best I can for Torino,” said Hart ahead of today’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, where he is expected to wear the captain’s armband.

“I have really enjoyed being part of the club and I want to make the squads for the England internationals. Then after (the end of the season), something has got to give.

“I am not getting too wrapped up in that for the moment. I am lucky enough to have people working for me in terms of the business side of things.

“My job is solely to try to be the best I can and wherever I go for the start of next season I want to be at the peak and coming off the back of a good season. I want to make the most of (next season), no matter where I am.

“It is about what I am doing at Torino, to be honest. I will obviously keep an eye on Manchester City - they are my parent club and one I have a lot of affection for.

“But my focus is England and Torino and whatever happens in the summer, whoever's jersey I will be putting on next season, is where all my energy and all my passion will lie.

“I know that the decision I made to go out and play first-team football was needed. I don't think I would have played these games had I stayed (at City) because I don't think I would have had much game time and I think the standard of goalkeeping in England is really, really good.

“It's a position I don't take lightly. For me to continue and to try to make the first team for England goes hand in hand with me making first teams at club level and trying to perform at my highest.”

Hart has been repeatedly linked with a return to England for Southampton or Liverpool, but wouldn’t turn down a new Serie A stint.

“I think I was always open to it. I loved being part of Manchester City and I've said on record many, many times, it wasn't down to a lack of curiosity of other leagues, it was a club I really enjoyed being part of. And while they wanted me, there was nowhere else to look.

“But things have changed a little bit. I'm open and I want to be part of the best team I can be part of, that wants me to be their ‘keeper and I want to earn the right to be their ‘keeper.”