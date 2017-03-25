Callejon targets Napoli Scudetto

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon has not given up hope of a future Scudetto but admits winning is hard at Napoli.

The 30-year-old joined the Partenopei from Real Madrid in 2013 and has lifted the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa during his time at the club.

However, with Juventus so dominant in Serie A he concedes it will be difficult for his side to win the League title, adding that the target this season is to finish second.

"It would be marvellous, a dream for everyone," Callejon told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "Winning at Napoli is always hard. Maradona won two Scudetti, we try every year and we hope to have chances in the future.

"We want to finish second [this season] and that is our target. We need to work well next week, Juventus are a difficult team.

"We need to go out with the right attitude from the first minute. We need to work well."

Upon the conclusion of the international break, Napoli face Juventus twice in the space of four days. First comes a Serie A match at San Paolo before the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg at the same venue.

"We feel as if we are an important team, but we need to know we are because at times I don't think we have that mentality.

"Those on the bench and in the crowd also need to know we are a strong team, we can win something. On the pitch we need to enjoy ourselves, give enjoyment to the crowd and to our teammates.

"I just want to say to the fans that we want a packed San Paolo and everyone ready for Juve. Together, we can get to the Coppa Italia final and do great things with Napoli."

Callejon also looked back at Napoli's recent Champions League tie with European champions Real Madrid, who they troubled in parts before succumbing to a 6-2 aggregate defeat.

"For 55 minutes we played them as equals. We did all that we could, in these high-level matches it is the details that make the difference.

"We need to learn these things in the future in order to get as far as we can. It was one of the best first-halves of the year, even they said they had never seen a team play like we did."

Spain forward Callejon was left out of his country's squad for the current international matches but has not given up hope of a recall in future.

"I always want to play for the national team. With Spain it's always difficult because there are so many players who are doing well.

"This time, the boss decided not to call me up, so I'm continuing to work here."