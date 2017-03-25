NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Dortmund eye Viola duo?
By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Borussia Dortmund want to sign Fiorentina's Croatian duo Milan Badelj and Nikola Kalinic.

According to Tuttomercato, the German Bundesliga outfit are keen to table an offer of around €40m that would enable them to secure the services of both the midfielder and the forward.

Badelj has been in Florence since 2014 when he signed from Hamburg, while Kalinic joined a year later from Ukrainian side Dnipro.

In addition to the two players, reports in recent days have suggested Dortmund would be interested in speaking to Viola Coach Paulo Sousa in the event of their current boss Thomas Tuchel deciding to leave.

Sousa is nearing the end of his second season in charge at the Artemio Franchi, but it is believed both he and the club have agreed to part ways at the end of the campaign.

