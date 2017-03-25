Berlusconi: 'I'm here if needed'

By Football Italia staff

Silvio Berlusconi says he will remain as President of Milan for as long as he is needed.

The 80-year-old has been on the verge of selling the club to the Sino-Europe Sports Group for several months, but completion of the takeover has been repeatedly delayed by the Chinese consortium's missing of payment deadlines.

Speaking to La Verita, the former Italian Prime Minister reiterated that while he still expects the deal to go through, he will continue at the helm should it not.

"I am here, my family too," Berlusconi said. "We will only proceed with the sale of the club as long as all the financial commitments are there to revive the club.

"The Chinese side of the deal has been affected by some unexpected problems but they have made sizeable deposits.

"We are ready to respect our commitments and we continue to believe the buyers will respect theirs.

"If in the end the operation doesn't go well, we will continue and we will work to build a young, Italian team."

Berlusconi then commented on 18-year-old goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.

"Donnarumma is part of the Milan heritage. He is a splendid product of our youth, he feels a strong attachment to the club and the Rossoneri colours. He is incredible for us."