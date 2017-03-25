Simeone rules out signing son

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has ruled out the possibility of signing his son Giovanni from Genoa.

The 21-year-old has been one of the shining lights of the Griffone's disappointing season, scoring 11 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this only being his first season in European football since joining from River Plate, his form has seen him linked with a move to various big clubs around the continent.

However, during an interview with El Pais, Simeone Sr insisted that bringing his son to the Vicente Calderon would not do the youngster any good.

"It would be too big a sacrifice and playing football shouldn't be a sacrifice," Diego said. "It is just a game, even though it is played by professionals.

"Giovanni has had a fantastic year at Genoa and scoring 11 goals in Italy in your first year isn't easy.

"Thinking about seeing him in one of my teams would mean giving him a responsibility that wouldn't be good for him.

"Giovanni has qualities that I like a lot and with effort and hard-work he will definitely become a big player, but not with my team.

"There are a lot of clubs that can give him great opportunities."