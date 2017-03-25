Napoli look at Ghoulam replacements?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are said to have identified Atalanta's Andrea Conti and Benfica's Alex Grimaldo as possible replacements for Faouzi Ghoulam.

The Algerian left-back only has a contract with the Partenopei until the summer of 2018 and is yet to agree a new deal at the San Paolo.

The situation has alerted several leading clubs around Europe, with Chelsea and Manchester City both said to be interested in securing the 26-year-old's services.

Should Napoli refuse to allow him to leave this summer, they would risk losing Ghoulam for nothing at the end of the next campaign unless they can persuade him to sign a contract extension.

As such, Il Mattino claims President Aurelio De Laurentiis is looking at alternative options at full-back.

Top of the list is Atalanta's Conti, who has been an integral part of Gian Piero Gasperini's youthful and highly-impressive Dea team this season. The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions, aiding the Bergamo club's cause with four goals and four assists.

Also under consideration is Benfica's Grimaldo. The Spaniard has been with the Portuguese champions since January last year.