MD: 'Barca to go for Dybala if...'

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain claim Barcelona will attempt to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus if Neymar leaves.

Brazilian forward Neymar is currently the subject of a move away from the Camp Nou, with reports Chelsea agreed a world record transfer fee for the player only for manager Antonio Conte to block the transfer.

Although Conte does not appear to view the 25-year-old as a priority signing, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also rumoured to be interested in his signature and have the financial resources to match Chelsea's offer.

Should this come to pass, Mundo Deportivo states the Spanish champions could look at Juve's Dybala as a possible replacement.

The 23-year-old is approaching the end of his second season with the Old Lady, having joined from Palermo in 2015. He has 14 goals and seven assists from 32 appearances this campaign.