Rincon 'doesn't regret' joining Juve

By Football Italia staff

Tomas Rincon has no regrets about joining Juventus despite a lack of game-time, according to his agent.

The 29-year-old joined the Old Lady from Genoa in the January transfer window but has played just 258 minutes across 10 appearances for Max Allegri's team.

He has made just one start in Serie A since leaving the Griffone, but Norman Capuozzo believes the Venezuelan's move will prove to be an important step in his career.

"I would say his experience at Juventus has been very positive," the agent told TuttoJuve. "It's been an important step in his career and from my point of view Tomas has integrated into the team well.

"He gets on well with all the group. Genoa was a great experience for him, which was very important for his personal and professional growth.

"He has no remorse over leaving. Instead, he has an enormous appreciation for the club and the Coaches who taught him so much.

"Last summer, there were several Italian and English teams interested in my client, but then over Christmas Juventus contacted us and they were the first team to take the initiative."