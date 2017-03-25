Serie A return for Shaqiri?

By Football Italia staff

Xherdan Shaqiri could be heading back to Italy for Roma, Napoli or Milan amid reports he’s ready to leave Stoke City.

The 25-year-old had a brief spell at Inter from January to August 2015, but struggled to settle and was sold for £12m.

Although he had a strong start at Stoke, the Swiss international has again lost consistency and suffered from a series of calf injuries.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, there are increasing rumours Shaqiri could be sold over the summer.

Italian sources suggest a return to Serie A is an option, as Roma had already been linked to the winger in January.

Milan and Napoli play in similar ways and would embrace the former Bayern Munich talent.