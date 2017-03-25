Inter-Roma fight for Zappacosta

By Football Italia staff

Roma and Inter are prepared to do battle on the transfer market for Torino full-back and Italy international Davide Zappacosta.

The 24-year-old right-back is another product of the prolific Atalanta youth academy and joined the Granata in July 2015 for €4.3m.

His value has since sky-rocketed, as he is becoming a regular in Giampiero Ventura’s Italy line-up.

According to the latest reports, Roma and Inter have set their sights on Zappacosta and want him for next term.

He is under contract until June 2019 and would cost at least €15m, though that figure could rise if he continues to impress with the Azzurri.

Zappacosta has provided three assists in 22 Serie A appearances this season.

He also set up Ciro Immobile’s goal when Italy beat Albania 2-0 in last night’s World Cup qualifier.