Strakosha 'right to snub Cardiff City'

By Football Italia staff

Thomas Strakosha “made the right choice by going to Lazio, which is fortunate because he was about to join Cardiff City,” said the Albania international’s father.

The goalkeeper turned 22 last week and started for his country in last night’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Italy.

“It’s all going very well at Lazio and he made the right choice by going there, which is fortunate, because Thomas was about to join Cardiff,” his father and fellow Albania international Foto Strakosha told Panorama Sport.

“We decided together to stick with Italy, where football is of a very high level and he’s done a brilliant job.

“I didn’t need to give him much advice, I just told him to stay calm to the end. He didn’t let himself be influenced by the fact he had important rivals ahead of him.”

Strakosha has played considerably more than expected at Lazio this season, as he was technically the third choice behind Ivan Vargic, but was bumped up to second by Coach Simone Inzaghi.

Federico Marchetti’s frequent injury problems saw the Albanian amass 13 Serie A appearances and two in the Coppa Italia.

Inzaghi already knew Strakosha well, as he joined the Lazio youth academy in 2012.