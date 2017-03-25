Napoli ask Villarreal for Castillejo

By Football Italia staff

Marca claim Napoli are preparing a €20m offer for Villarreal and Spain Under-21 winger Samuel Castillejo for this summer.

The 22-year-old has been on Maurizio Sarri’s radar for the last couple of campaigns and, according to Spanish paper Marca, a bid will be made for next term.

He is considered to be a useful understudy for Jose Callejon on the right side of the Napoli trident attack in their 4-3-3 formation.

Callejon only tends to miss games if he is suspended, so could do with an alternative to give him some rest in future.

Above all, Castillejo can also play on the left if needed, so could fill in for Lorenzo Insigne or Dries Mertens too.

He has put together three goals and five assists in 37 competitive appearances for Villarreal this season.

The Yellow Submarine signed him from Malaga in July 2015 for €8m.