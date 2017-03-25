NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Napoli ask Villarreal for Castillejo
By Football Italia staff

Marca claim Napoli are preparing a €20m offer for Villarreal and Spain Under-21 winger Samuel Castillejo for this summer.

The 22-year-old has been on Maurizio Sarri’s radar for the last couple of campaigns and, according to Spanish paper Marca, a bid will be made for next term.

He is considered to be a useful understudy for Jose Callejon on the right side of the Napoli trident attack in their 4-3-3 formation.

Callejon only tends to miss games if he is suspended, so could do with an alternative to give him some rest in future.

Above all, Castillejo can also play on the left if needed, so could fill in for Lorenzo Insigne or Dries Mertens too.

He has put together three goals and five assists in 37 competitive appearances for Villarreal this season.

The Yellow Submarine signed him from Malaga in July 2015 for €8m.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies