Barzagli leaves Italy camp

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has left the Italy camp ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with the Netherlands.

The centre-back had played last night’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Albania at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo.

Barzagli was released from international duty this afternoon due to personal reasons.

He was not expected to start in Amsterdam anyway, as Coach Giampiero Ventura wants to try out new faces such as Daniele Rugani and Alessio Romagnoli.

Manolo Gabbiadini, Federico Bernardeschi and Giorgio Chiellini had already pulled out of international duty due to fitness issues.