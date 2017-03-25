Lotito won't get Serie B vote

There will be no vote today to elect a new President of the Lega Serie B, disappointing Lazio and Salernitana patron Claudio Lotito.

The Lega needs to find a new President after Andrea Abodi resigned following his failure to beat Carlo Tavecchio to the Federation (FIGC) Presidency.

Lotito had put himself forward as the only candidate for the Serie B position, thanks to his status as owner of Salernitana.

However, today fewer than half the total 22 clubs attended the Lega Serie B meeting, so a valid vote could not even be attempted.

Another meeting will have to be organised and the anti-Lotito clubs, above all Virtus Entella and Novara, will have more time to find a suitable candidate who can run against him.