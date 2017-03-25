NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Muriel: 'I knew it was bad'
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel fears the worst after limping off on international duty for Colombia. “I felt a tear and knew straight away it was bad.”

The forward had returned to the Cafeteros line-up after rediscovering his form this season, but lasted only 34 minutes in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia.

“I am really sad, as I was playing well and in really good shape, but this injury forced me to leave the field,” said Muriel.

“It’s an injury I have already experienced. When the medic asked what had happened, I told him that I felt a tear. I know the feelings and the symptoms of these issues, so as soon as I felt that pain, I realised it was bad.

“Now I am returning to Europe and will undergo tests to understand just how serious the lesion is.”

This season the 25-year-old has scored 12 goals with nine assists in 31 competitive games for Sampdoria.

