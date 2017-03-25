Donnarumma to start Holland-Italy

By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to start in goal for Italy in Tuesday’s friendly against the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old already has two senior caps, but both were as a second-half substitute in friendlies with France and Germany.

This would therefore be Donnarumma’s first start for the Nazionale.

Gigi Buffon marked the 1,000th match of his career in last night’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania.

He will be rested at the Amsterdam Arena, giving Donnarumma his chance to shine.

There are bound to be numerous changes to Giampiero Ventura’s Azzurri line-up, especially as Andrea Barzagli has already left the Coverciano training camp due to personal reasons.

Others tipped to start in Holland include Alessio Romagnoli, Daniele Rugani, Roberto Gagliardini and Nicola Sansone.