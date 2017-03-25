Costacurta: 'Inter second only to Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Costacurta believes the time has come for Silvio Berlusconi to sell Milan, but “Inter are the best team after Juventus right now.”

The former defender was part of the legendary Grande Milan of the late 80s and early 90s, but feels Berlusconi can no longer run the club in modern football.

“The owner is too old to manage the team, he spent a lot of money, it could be for sport or for politics, so something changed,” Costacurta told the BBC World Service.

“I think we need new money, because the old owner had very little vision for the future. It’s necessary for Milan to change owner and director.

“I don’t see how Milan could get back to the top next year. Inter could be closer to Juventus next year, as they have a lot of money, a lot of ideas, good players and you can see right now, for me, Inter are the best team after Juventus.”

Costacurta was asked who was the most difficult opponent he had to deal with.

“As a player, the toughest I faced was Ronaldo – the Brazilian one. If you ask (Paolo) Maldini, (Fabio) Cannavaro or (Alessandro) Nesta, you’ll get the same answer. Ronaldo was too fast, skilful, too athletic.

“He was better than (Diego) Maradona, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, better than (Lionel) Messi.”