NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Torres ultras attack Cagliari fans
By Football Italia staff

Cagliari ultras were involved in what has been described as ‘urban warfare’ with Torres supporters ahead of a friendly match.

The 200 fans made the short trip to Sassari for the game against Promozione-level local side Sorso, but were greeted at the station by Torres ultras armed with fireworks, smoke-bombs and sticks.

According to local reports, a brawl erupted as the two sets of supporters fought a running battle down the streets close to the station.

Police intervened to bring calm, but at least four or five people are reportedly in hospital undergoing treatment for their injuries.

This was supposed to be a friendly match, but the Torres ultras evidently prepared an ambush.

Sassari Torres play in Serie D.

