Saturday March 25 2017
Juve and Napoli go for Tadic
By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Napoli reportedly sent scouts to view Southampton and Serbia winger Dusan Tadic.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the two Serie A clubs had representatives in the stands for last night’s 3-1 Serbian victory away to Georgia.

Tadic was on target and provided two assists, proving pivotal in that World Cup qualifier.

The 28-year-old has already been linked with a move away from Southampton and has a €15m release clause in his contract.

Juve and Napoli face competition from Atletico Madrid, West Ham United and Arsenal for the Saints star.

He can play on the left, the right or in a trequartista role behind the strikers.

This season Tadic contributed three goals and seven assists in 34 competitive games for Southampton.

