NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Crotone train on the beach
By Football Italia staff

Crotone had an unusual training session today, taking advantage of the warm weather to enjoy some beach football.

The Squali are struggling in the relegation zone during their first ever Serie A season.

Coach Davide Nicola opted to give the players a break in the sweltering heat of Reggio-Calabria.

They drove the short journey to the beach at Steccato di Cutro and split the team up for mini-tournaments of beach soccer.

The squad was then given a couple of days off and will meet up again on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies