Crotone train on the beach

By Football Italia staff

Crotone had an unusual training session today, taking advantage of the warm weather to enjoy some beach football.

The Squali are struggling in the relegation zone during their first ever Serie A season.

Coach Davide Nicola opted to give the players a break in the sweltering heat of Reggio-Calabria.

They drove the short journey to the beach at Steccato di Cutro and split the team up for mini-tournaments of beach soccer.

The squad was then given a couple of days off and will meet up again on Tuesday.