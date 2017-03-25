Muriel suffers thigh strain

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel has been diagnosed with a lesion to the femoral bicep in his right thigh, confirmed Sampdoria.

The striker picked up the injury during international duty with Colombia, limping off in their 1-0 win over Bolivia.

Muriel returned to Italy today and underwent tests at the Laboratorio Albaro in Genoa, accompanied by Sampdoria medical staff.

A statement confirmed he has been diagnosed with a lesion to the femoral bicep in his right thigh.

However, it is not stated how bad the lesion is, nor how long it will take before we see Muriel back on the playing field.

If this is a thigh strain, it’s safe to assume at least a month on the sidelines.