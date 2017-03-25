Dzeko: 'Juve invested €150m...'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko said Roma are targeting the Champions League, but “it’s difficult to compete with Juventus when they invest over €150m in new players.”

The Bosnia international spoke to the media in his home country about his remarkable form, scoring 31 goals in 42 competitive games this season for Roma.

“I am not surprised by my current form, as I know what I can give and what I’ve done in my career. It’s no fluke,” Dzeko told klix.ba.

There is tension in the Giallorossi camp, as they are out of the Europa League, lost the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final 2-0 to Lazio and are fighting off Napoli’s challenge for second place.

“Every objective that goes is a disappointment for the club and our fans, but the season isn’t over yet. It is negative that we are out of the Europa League, as we wanted to go all the way.

“There are more games to go in Serie A, we must be concentrated and try to win them all. At the end we’ll see if we are satisfied or not.

“I hope we can get back into the Champions League, as that is an objective Roma can reach. It’s difficult to compete with Juventus when they invest over €150m in new players. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that.

“I still think our results are fairly positive. We are in second place and hope to at least maintain that to the end of the season.”