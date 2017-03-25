NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Juventus watch Bellerin and Williams
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are sending scouts to view Spain Under-21 internationals Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

The Spanish squad are in Italy for Monday’s friendly with their Italian counterparts at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

According to Tuttosport, Juve representatives will be in the stands for this match.

They’ll be keeping a particularly close eye on Arsenal right-back Bellerin, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona despite only recently signing a new deal with the Gunners to June 2023.

The other target is 22-year-old Athletic Club Bilbao forward Williams, who has six goals and seven assists in 39 competitive games this season.

