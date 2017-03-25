Duvan Zapata 'dream come true'

By Football Italia staff

Udinese striker Duvan Zapata experienced “a dream come true” after making his debut with Colombia.

The 25-year-old striker has scored nine goals with three assists in 30 competitive games for Udinese this season.

He got to play 27 minutes of Colombia’s 1-0 victory over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers.

“I am happy, it’s a dream come true that I’ve had for a long time,” said the forward who is still owned by Napoli.

“On Tuesday it’ll be a tough game against Ecuador and I hope to play, but the Coach will decide.”