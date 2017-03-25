NEWS
Saturday March 25 2017
Duvan Zapata 'dream come true'
By Football Italia staff

Udinese striker Duvan Zapata experienced “a dream come true” after making his debut with Colombia.

The 25-year-old striker has scored nine goals with three assists in 30 competitive games for Udinese this season.

He got to play 27 minutes of Colombia’s 1-0 victory over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers.

“I am happy, it’s a dream come true that I’ve had for a long time,” said the forward who is still owned by Napoli.

“On Tuesday it’ll be a tough game against Ecuador and I hope to play, but the Coach will decide.”

