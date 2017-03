Atalanta ask Alaves for Mendez

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are preparing a swoop for Alaves winger Edgar Mendez, fighting competition from Valencia, Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

According to Radio Club and El Dorsal in Spain, the Orobici are so eager for the 25-year-old that they’re prepared to pay the release clause in his contract.

That would enable them to get the deal done before Valencia, Villarreal and Real Sociedad.

He is surprisingly prolific, scoring eight goals with one assist in 25 competitive games this season.