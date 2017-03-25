Lyanco: 'Can't wait for Torino'

By Football Italia staff

Sao Paulo defender Lyanco confirms “Juventus wanted me, but then Torino came in and I can’t wait to start this new adventure.”

The 20-year-old Brazilian has agreed terms, reportedly €6m plus €2m bonuses, and will fly in next week for his medical.

He’ll remain in Turin for training and to settle in, even though he can’t play until June.

“I will need some time to adapt to a new country, new language and new teammates, but I hope that it’ll be quick so I can help my new squad,” Lyanco told UOL.

“It’s true that Juventus wanted me, but then Torino came in. It’ll be fun and important to play against Juve in the derby.

“Toro bought my rights and I am happy, I can’t wait to start this new adventure. It was a tough decision to leave my friends and my country, but I am ready.”