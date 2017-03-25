Suso drops Milan exit hints

By Football Italia staff

Suso feels he has improved at Milan, but admits “even though I have a contract, I cannot deny it is special to come home.”

The winger’s current deal is due to expire in 2019 and negotiations for an extension are at a standstill, postponed by the delays in the takeover.

He has been linked with Atletico Madrid and did nothing to calm those rumours down when he spoke to Radio Marca today.

“I have a contract with Milan, but I cannot deny it is special to come home. In tactical terms I have really improved a lot and I thank Vincenzo Montella, whose ideas of football helped me to grow.

“We have everything it takes to become great again. We’re happy because the progress of this team is evident and it’s all going the right way.

“Naturally there is pressure at a top level club like Milan. The derby with Inter is going to be a special match and I am sure it’ll be fun playing at the earlier kick-off time.”