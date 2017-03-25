Award 'between Sarri and Allegri'

By Football Italia staff

The Serie A Coach of the Year award is “between Maurizio Sarri and Max Allegri,” confirmed Renzo Ulivieri.

This trophy will be announced on Monday and is assigned by the Italian Coaches’ Association, of which Ulivieri is the President.

“It’s between Sarri and Allegri,” confessed Ulivieri on Radio Marte of the Panchina d’Oro (Golden Bench) trophy.

Napoli and Juventus did battle for the Scudetto last season and were the only Italian entries into the Champions League this term.

“Claudio Ranieri will receive a special award and tell us about his experiences with Leicester City.

“We will take this get-together as an opportunity to discuss certain themes. We as Coaches have a problem with referees and certainly need to face that issue.”