Serie B: Trapani stun Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Benevento’s promotion hopes suffered another blow with their home defeat to Trapani, while Cittadella leapfrogged Spezia in the table.

Benevento 1-3 Trapani

Coronado pens 29, 58 (T), Ceravolo 33 (B), Curiale 93 (T)

Cittadella 1-0 Spezia

Kouame 25 (C)