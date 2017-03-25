Holland tumble in Bulgaria

By Football Italia staff

The Netherlands host Italy in a friendly on Tuesday evening, but they suffered a shock 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Bulgaria.

The Oranje failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and now their entry for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is also at risk.

Danny Blind’s men were 2-0 down within 20 minutes in Sofia, as Spas Delev took advantage of poor defending to break the deadlock, then fired in a stunner from distance.

Despite starting Kevin Strootman of Roma, they missed Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij due to a knee problem and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to face Italy in Amsterdam.

His Lazio teammate Wesley Hoedt came on for the second half and made a very impressive senior Dutch debut.

Elsewhere, Belgium scraped a 1-1 draw against Greece when Romelu Lukaku chested down a Dries Mertens chipped pass and turned to fire into the near bottom corner in the final minute.

Napoli man Mertens had earlier been booked for rather bizarrely pinching the nose of Giorgos Tzavellas.

Cagliari midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis was sent off for two bookable offences, followed late on by Tzavellas.

France won 3-1 away to Luxembourg, despite a surprise temporary equaliser from the penalty spot, as Olivier Giroud bagged a brace.

Sweden flattened Belarus 4-0, including a dismal goalkeeping performance from Andrei Gorbunov, while Stephan Lichtsteiner and Blerim Dzemaili started as Switzerland beat Latvia 1-0.

Miralem Pjanic provided two assists in Bosnia’s 5-0 demolition of Gibraltar, but Cyprus held Estonia 0-0 and Andorra picked up their first point in a goalless draw with the Faroe Islands, ending a run of 58 competitive defeats.