Wilshere open to Milan or Roma

By Football Italia staff

England midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly planning a summer move to Serie A with Milan the favourites ahead of Roma.

The Arsenal-owned player had been very close to this transfer last year, but opted instead for a Bournemouth loan.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Wilshere has changed his mind and is now more open to a jaunt abroad.

He has been apparently inspired by Joe Hart’s success story at Torino from Manchester City.

Above all, David Beckham is said to have praised Milan to Wilshere, having relished his two loan spells at San Siro while playing for LA Galaxy.

The Rossoneri today announced that the closing of the takeover by a Hong Kong businessman, Yonghong Li, would be completed by April 14 and that can start a new era at the club.

Roma are another option for Wilshere in Serie A, while Benfica, Crystal Palace and Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are interested too.

The 25-year-old has never quite fulfilled his potential, mainly due to a poor history with injuries.