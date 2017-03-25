Italy squad dine chez Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

The entire Italy squad had dinner at a restaurant owned by Luciano Spalletti, Alberto Gilardino and Dario Dainelli.

The Nazionale are currently in Florence at the Coverciano training camp ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Holland in Amsterdam.

Coach Giampiero Ventura decided to give the players the night off after their 2-0 win over Albania, so they all went to dinner at the Fashion Foodballer restaurant in Florence on Saturday evening.

As the name may well suggest, it’s a popular haunt for calcio figures, largely because it is owned by Roma Coach Spalletti, Pescara striker Gilardino and Chievo defender Dainelli.