Blind sacked before Italy game?

By Football Italia staff

There are rumours the Netherlands could sack Coach Danny Blind even before Tuesday’s friendly with Italy in Amsterdam.

The Coach is under fire after a disastrous run of results, culminating in Saturday night’s 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria.

That left them fourth in the World Cup qualifying group, six points adrift of leaders France, three behind Sweden and two shy of Bulgaria.

Holland were already smarting from their failure to qualify for Euro 2016 and now look like missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia too.

Blind took a massive risk by starting 17-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, but it proved a step too far, as he was hauled off at half-time following some costly errors.

They were 2-0 down within 20 minutes, but perhaps even worse was the fact they didn’t get a shot on target until the 57th minute.

“We had a very poor performance, that is obvious. I do not know why we started so poorly,” Blind told NOS.

“We hardly created any chances. I blame myself. In hindsight it was not good for De Ligt to start, but that's hindsight. He is a great defender. This was my responsibility.”

Blind was asked whether he was still the right man to sit on the Netherlands bench.

“I need to think about it. I do not throw the towel in. I'm incredibly disappointed, especially since I had a good feeling about this match. Of course I have to look at myself.”

The tactician also took a risk by dropping Wesley Sneijder, while Stefan de Vrij pulled out with a knee injury.

Arjen Robben confessed the defeat was “a nightmare and the first half was deplorable.”

Netherlands v Bulgaria: Zoet; Karsdorp, Martins Indi, De Ligt (Hoedt 46), Blind; Strootman, Klaassen; Robben, Promes (De Jong 68), Wijnaldum (Sneijder 46); Dost