Inter ask Man Utd for Darmian

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly approached in Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, but the asking price is €25m.

This is certainly not the first time that the Nerazzurri have been linked with the versatile Italy international.

According to Gazzamercato, Inter director Piero Ausilio had meetings with agent Giovanni Branchini to lay the groundwork for a summer switch.

He is under contract with Manchester United until June 2019, but it’s suggested the Old Trafford club wants €25m to release him.

The 27-year-old left Torino for the Premier League in 2015 for €18m, although his career has been hampered by injury problems.

This season he made only 18 appearances between the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.