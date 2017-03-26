Puni-Essien 'excited' by Como challenge

By Football Italia staff

Akousa Puni-Essien described her decision to buy Lega Pro club Como, becoming President and learning from her time alongside husband Michael Essien.

It was a somewhat surprising turn of events last week when Puni-Essien was the only person to make a bid for Como in a bankruptcy auction, taking over the club for just €237,000.

“We just got here, so over the next two to three months we’ll try to figure out the situation and identify the suitable strategies,” she said in a Press conference.

“I want to thank the team, the Coach and the management for the work done so far. Considering the situation, it’s incredible they are still in the promotion play-off zone.”

Puni is no stranger to football, as her husband is former Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea player Michael Essien.

“I am my husband’s biggest fan and he is my greatest support in everything I do, but I am alone in this adventure. We already run a football club in Ghana in the second division and it’s a good opportunity to give work to young people in the area.”

She denied reports that Inter President Erick Thohir was involved as a partner in this venture, insisting they had never even met.

“This is a project close to my heart and I ask the people of Como to help us out, as growing this club will be beneficial to the city. The first step will be building on the current squad and developing the youth academy, because they represent our future.

“The objective is to get into Serie B. It’s a new challenge, but I am not afraid. It’s an adventure. I am motivated and excited rather than scared by it.”

Como were in Serie A as recently as 2002-03, but plummeted down to three consecutive relegations into Serie C2, going bankrupt in 2004.

They fought their way back up to Serie B in 2015, but after immediate relegation back to Lega Pro in 2016 there was a new bankruptcy.

The tribunal allowed the club to continue operating this season until a new buyer could be found.

