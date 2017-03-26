Post new comment

From Marco van Basten to Winston Bogarde, Gaby McKay looks at the great and the not-so-great Dutch exports to Serie A.

“Italians can’t win the game against you,” Johan Cruyff once declared. “But you can lose the game against the Italians.” Dutch football’s greatest legend perhaps sums up the at times uneasy relationship between two schools of football thinking.

Italy, birthplace of catenaccio, is obsessed with winning, no matter how – that’s the way the Dutch view it. Holland, home of total football, favours aesthetics over pragmatism. The Azzurri can point to their four World Cups, the Oranje will contend that they revolutionised the game, killing catenaccio in the process. At club level, Cruyff could have few complaints as his 1994 Barcelona team of stars was crushed 4-0 by Fabio Capello’s Milan in the Champions League Final.

Reconciling the two ways of thinking can be a challenge - as Frank de Boer found out to his cost at Inter - but others have indelibly etched their names into calcio history.

When one thinks of Dutch players in Serie A, three names immediately come to mind: Marco van Basten, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit.

The trio arrived after Silvio Berlusconi’s takeover of the club, with the entrepreneur investing vast sums of money to take the Rossoneri back to the top in Italy and Europe. With the Dutch attacking flair backed up by Italian steel in the form of Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta and Franco Baresi, the Diavolo swept all before them.

Led by Arrigo Sacchi and then Capello, Milan won three Scudetti and three European Cups between 1987 and 1994, when Rijkaard and Gullit left the club.

Van Basten was forced into retirement in 1995, but hadn’t played for the previous two seasons as he struggled with an ankle injury. He nonetheless became revered as one of the greatest strikers of all time, scoring 125 goals in 201 games for the Rossoneri, winning the Ballon d’Or three times in his spell at San Siro.

If that trio made history on the pitch, Aron Winter can claim to have helped change some minds off it. A black midfielder with a Jewish first name, Winter was not given a warm welcome by the hardcore among the Lazio support when he signed in 1992. Graffiti outside the Biancocelesti’s training centre demanded “Winter Raus!”, or “Winter Out!” in German.

Slowly but surely, the Dutch international won over the support, playing over 100 games across four years at the club and become a fan favourite. Lazio retain Neanderthal elements in their support, but the fact Jordan Lukaku, Felipe Anderson and Keita Balde Diao can be hailed by the Stadio Olimpico today is surely, in part, down to Winter.

Not all Dutch imports have been as successful as Milan’s holy trinity or Winter. Let’s not forget that Dennis Bergkamp was considered a massive flop at Inter, as he simply didn’t fit into the Italian way of thinking. Patrick Kluivert and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar came to Milan hoping to be the ‘next van Basten’ and left again a year later with only an impressive blooper-reel of misses.

Before ending his career as an expensive bench decoration at Chelsea, Winston Bogarde made three appearances for Milan in 1997. Andy van der Meyde was seen as a hugely promising winger, but spent just two seasons at Inter before a tumultuous spell with Everton. The less said about Eljero Elia, the better.

Despite those flops, several Dutch players have inspired recent calcio triumphs. Clarence Seedorf spent most of his career in Serie A, winning two Champions League titles with Milan and becoming a club legend. Wesley Sneijder inspired Inter to the treble in 2010, while Edgar Davids become a hero for Juventini with his ‘Pitbull’ style, providing the steel to compliment the silk of Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro Del Piero.

The diminishing fortunes of the national team have perhaps coincided with a decline in Dutch players in Serie A. That said, Kevin Strootman and Stefan de Vrij are star men on either side of the Roman divide, while Jonathan de Guzman is currently at Chievo. His most notable contribution may be wearing the number 1 shirt in central midfield, but he is there.

Cruyff may not have had many kind words to say about Serie A before his death last year, but plenty of his compatriots have made Italy their home.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.