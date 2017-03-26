Pirlo: 'Juve can win Champions League'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo believes Juventus can win the Champions League this season, but admits he still feels the “painful” loss against Barcelona.

The New York City FC midfielder sat down for a lengthy interview with the Corriere dello Sport, touching on a number of subjects.

“Juve can win the Champions League. They are up to the level of the others, if not above that. They are more tactically compact and can certainly go all the way.”

First they must overcome Barcelona in the quarter-finals and it is a repeat of the 2015 Final, which Pirlo cannot forget.

“We were convinced that we could do it, even if Barcelona had that trio in attack who could win the game at any moment. We started badly, but then got back on track, equalised and had the chances to win it.

“When you lose a Final it’s always bad, but for Juventus it was even worse. It had been such a long time since this club had won the Champions League.

“It was very painful for me too, as it would’ve been the perfect way to come full circle, achieving an objective I had set myself when I first joined the Bianconeri. After that night, I had nothing left.”