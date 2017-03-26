Pirlo: 'Allegri problems at Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo described his decision to leave Milan after 10 years, finding a new challenge at Juventus and “problems with Max Allegri.”

You can read more on the New York City FC star’s interview with the Corriere dello Sport here.

The midfielder moved on as a free agent in 2011, going on to win another four Serie A titles, but it was a difference of opinion with Allegri at San Siro that prompted him to change.

“I don’t miss it, I won everything there was to win and played in the three biggest clubs in Italy. I had 10 fantastic years at Milan, we won the Champions League, Scudetti and we were an extraordinary squad.

“The same is true of those four years at Juve. I was happy to be a part of the rebirth of this club,” explained Pirlo.

“There were problems with Allegri at Milan, because I was injured for four months of that year. I returned when the team was doing well and it was difficult for him to change formation at that point too. Milan had won the Scudetto.

“At the end of the season, my contract was due to expire and after 10 years I decided it was time for a change, because I needed something new, a different challenge. I wanted a new experience and I tried Juventus.

“I didn’t think that after leaving Milan I had begun a downward slope of my career. I was convinced that I was still a top player, so I joined Juventus with great motivation.

“I knew this team had done badly in recent years and wanted to get back to being the best. They had a new stadium, great directors and wanted to return to the top level in Italy and Europe. That’s why Juventus were the ultimate, for me.”