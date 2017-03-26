Manolas: 'Nainggolan should leave'

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas admits “if Roma want to sell me, I can’t do anything about that,” but advises Radja Nainggolan to move to England.

The Greek defender spoke to Mediaset Premium after reports of interest from Inter, Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

“My future is in Roma’s hands. If they want to keep me, they know what to do. If they want to sell me, then I can’t do anything about that.

“It’s difficult to say we’re targeting the Scudetto, because Juventus are really strong and, as we’ve seen, they don’t drop points.

“Our objective is to get into the Champions League and we’ve got a very important Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio coming up. We can overturn that 2-0 first leg defeat, as we are the stronger side and we just have to prove it on the pitch.”

However, Manolas practically urged his teammate Nainggolan to leave Roma and move to Chelsea.

The Belgium international famously said he didn’t want a transfer to England because the weather and lifestyle in Rome is so much nicer.

“Nainggolan doesn’t like the rain, but he is among the best midfielders in the world and has to get accustomed to that too if he wants to play in the best teams. He can do it, because he’s a phenomenon.

“Let’s be honest, we’re not up to the standard of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.”