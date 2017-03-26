Buffon: 'Ready for 2,000 games...'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Italy legend Gigi Buffon celebrated his 1,000th official match by pledging to be “ready to celebrate 2,000 appearances.”

The 39-year-old goalkeeper kept a clean sheet when Italy beat Albania 2-0 in Friday’s World Cup qualifier.

That was his 1,000th competitive game between club and international level.

“You have been truly incredible: thank you to everyone,” wrote Buffon on Twitter.

“I will try to be ready to celebrate 2,000 appearances.”

He is expected to be on the bench in Tuesday’s friendly with the Netherlands, as 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to start in Amsterdam.