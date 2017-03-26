Mazzone: 'I never liked Spalletti'

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma Coach Carlo Mazzone “never liked” Luciano Spalletti and thinks he “went over the line, especially with Francesco Totti.”

Mazzone turned 80 last week and was the tactician who really launched Totti’s career at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Spalletti needs to take it down a few notches. I never liked him,” Mazzone told Teleradiostereo.

“He went over the line in various different situations, both in his behaviour and his decisions. I don’t understand why he wanted to create some situations.

“With Totti he hit a new record. He wants to be the commander, the big man in charge. I don’t agree with some of this behaviour from a man who lives in the football world.”