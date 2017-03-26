NEWS
Sunday March 26 2017
Belotti: 'I'm staying at Torino'
By Football Italia staff

Italy striker Andrea Belotti assures he “will stay at Torino next season. Let the Granata fans know!”

He is currently the Serie A Capocannoniere with 22 goals and four assists in just 26 appearances this season.

It earned him a new contract to June 2021 with a €100m release clause, valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

“Of course I am staying. I want to remain at Torino. In fact, I will stay at Torino next season,” Belotti told Tuttosport.

“Let the Granata fans know! I am definitely staying.”

Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs to have shown interest, along with Napoli in Serie A, but the massive price-tag is an issue for the 23-year-old.

