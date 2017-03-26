Italy go 3-5-2 in Netherlands

By Football Italia staff

Italy are planning to use the 3-5-2 system in Tuesday’s friendly against the Netherlands, starting Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Daniele Rugani.

This morning the Azzurri worked on the training ground at Coverciano and Coach Giampiero Ventura made numerous changes.

While the 4-2-4 shape started in Friday’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier against Albania, Ventura is going back to the old 3-5-2 in Amsterdam.

Andrea Barzagli has already left the Italy camp early, albeit amid controversy, but the Nazionale are planning to test the next generation anyway.

Milan’s 18-year-old Donnarumma is expected to get his first start after two substitute appearances in goal.

His Rossoneri teammate Romagnoli should partner Juventus centre-back Rugani in a three-man defence.

Marco Parolo of Lazio and Inter’s Eder bring some valuable experience, while Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna was tested up front in training.

Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini should get his senior Azzurri debut.