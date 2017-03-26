NEWS
Sunday March 26 2017
Albania apologise for fan behaviour
By Football Italia staff

The Albanian football federation have released a public apology and banned the fan group that forced their World Cup qualifier with Italy to be suspended.

During a period in the second half, the referee had to call the teams off the field because a series of fireworks, flares and smoke-bombs were raining down.

They were all coming from a small group in the Albania section of the stands at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo and the suspension lasted nine minutes.

The Albanian Federation released a statement firmly condemning the incidents and apologising to “the teams, our colleagues, fans and all Italian citizens.

“We completely dissociate ourselves from this unacceptable behaviour.”

Above all, it noted the particular fan group will be held accountable and no longer allowed any tickets to Albania matches.

Italy eventually won the match 2-0 with goals from Daniele De Rossi and Ciro Immobile.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies