Mancini: 'Italy and Celtic, but first...'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini admits he’d love to be the Coach of Celtic and eventually Italy, but first he wants to try “Spain or France.”

The Coach is currently out of contract after leaving Inter just two weeks before the Serie A season kicked off and has been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job.

“A year-and-a-half of work was thrown away which was very disappointing. I believe if I had stayed we would have been very close to Juventus now,” he told The Sunday Post.

As for his future, former Manchester City boss Mancini hinted at a different side of the Anglo-Saxon game.

“The Scottish fans are the best in the world, I love them. In one way it would be nice to see Celtic and Rangers in the Premier League, but I don’t think it will ever happen because it would also be the end of Scottish football.

“I want to add one thing. If Celtic were to build a team strong enough to regularly compete in the Champions League, I might decide to manage them one day.

“For me, that is the next step for them, and one which I believe they are trying to take. Winning the league has become normal for them. They have the fans and the history. Now they have to strive to become an important player at the top level in Europe.”

That dream might be some way off, but Mancini insists he’s not going to China any time soon.

“In the future I would love to coach the Azzurri. To lead your country is the crowning ambition for any Coach.

“For the moment, though, I want to continue working with club teams. I do not think I will go to China. They called me, but I said no because, for me, the real place for football is in Europe.

“I do feel an experience abroad would suit me, though. Perhaps in Spain or in France. I have already been to England and won there. But if the right offer came along, you never know.”