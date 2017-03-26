Verratti on Italy and PSG ambition

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti discussed improving for Italy, reuniting with Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile, plus his desire to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Each of us can improve, including Gigi Buffon after a 20-year career, so of course I can. The next Verratti will be better, but I am still the ‘real’ Verratti,” the midfielder told Rai Sport.

“Andrea Pirlo was a reference point for me both in and outside the Nazionale, even if we play in a different way, albeit in fairly similar roles.

“The most important thing is that we show respect for every opponent. I don’t think any other team has the same organisation as Italy.”

Verratti started in the 2-0 win over Albania with Insigne and Immobile, a reunion for the players who got Pescara promoted under Zdenek Zeman in 2011-12.

“We played together in Serie B, so it’s special to be back here all three of us together in the Nazionale. This is the joy of football, you earn these chances with hard work, passion and sacrifice.

“Zeman is a man of few words, but in a year he taught me so much both as a player and a man. He always gets the best out of every player and for a youngster as I was, that’s wonderful.”

Verratti’s agent started to drop numerous hints that he could leave PSG after their shock Champions League exit to Barcelona, despite winning the first leg 4-0.

“Let’s just say that 6-1 hurts, but in football as in life you must lift your head, learn from your mistakes and go forward. It was a strange game, as we conceded three goals in the last seven minutes. I still can’t believe it happened.”

The French Press then published stories claiming Verratti and other players had been out clubbing at all hours after the game.

“At the start I laughed it off, because it was ridiculous. When I realised it was read by millions of people, I got angry. It was gratuitous and false, so both I and PSG are suing them.

“My teammates have always been close to me, I feel at home there and will always be fond of the Paris Saint-Germain fans.

“The truth is there are teams better suited to winning than us, but in football you never know what can happen. We’re not quite at the level of Barcelona or Bayern Munich, the results say that, but the club has a project and intends to get there.

“I am happy there. Serie A is a great League, just like in Spain or England, so if one day if I were to leave Paris, I’d evaluate and see what to do.

“Nowadays there are teams ready to invest, like Inter and Juventus. I think Juve are right now one of the best four sides in the world and will get stronger over the next three or four years. If I was to leave Paris one day, I’d have no problem going to Serie A.

“Buffon is a fantastic person, he knows when to find the right words at the right time. He’s the kind of player and man we’ll have trouble finding again.

“Gigi didn’t talk to me about Juventus. He knows what I want, which is to stay in Paris.”