Romagnoli: 'Milan didn't trash Juve Stadium'

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli denies that Milan trashed the Juventus Stadium locker room after their defeat. “None of it really happened.”

The Rossoneri were livid after a controversial last-gasp penalty sealed the 2-1 Serie A loss in Turin.

There were multiple newspaper reports, which neither club formally denied, that the players had wrecked the locker room afterwards, including graffiti of ‘Thieves’ written on the wall and polystyrene replicas of the Scudetto titles smashed.

“Everything that was written after Juventus-Milan – none of it really happened,” insisted Romagnoli in his Press conference while on international duty today.

“There were no Scudetti pulled off the wall. We just had a shower and left the locker room.”

The tension at Milan remains high even now, as the closing of the takeover was postponed again and now seems set for April 14.

“There seems to be a bit of confusion on the closing right now, but that’s not something I have to deal with. We must focus on the field, target European qualification and win as many games from here to the end of the season.

“If we manage it, that’s great. If we don’t, then never mind.”